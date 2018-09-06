Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Elderly man suffers 'significant' injuries from power saw

Tara Miko
by
5th Sep 2018 4:24 PM

A MAN suffered serious neck, hand and chest injuries after an accident with a power saw at Laidley Heights.

The man, aged in his 70s, was working using the electrical tool when he suffered the significant injuries at a private residence on Thurlow Crt about 2.20pm.

Paramedics transported the man to the Laidley Hospital heli-pad from where he was airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the man was in a serious but stable condition when transported.

laidley heights power saw queensland ambulance
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Truck rolls on Warrego Hwy entrance

    BREAKING: Truck rolls on Warrego Hwy entrance

    News Traffic is being diverted after a truck lost it's load at an entrance to the Warrego Highway in the Lockyer Valley.

    • 6th Sep 2018 12:18 PM
    Meet school's newest staff member, Molly the Kelpie

    premium_icon Meet school's newest staff member, Molly the Kelpie

    News Therapy dog to improve student and staff well-being

    • 6th Sep 2018 12:00 PM
    EXCLUSIVE: Research reveals closely-guarded Safe City data

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Research reveals closely-guarded Safe City data

    Council News Ipswich's CCTV network has more than 500 cameras

    • 6th Sep 2018 11:04 AM
    • 1 GaryD17160
    Strap on your baby or borrow one for some Kangatraining fun

    premium_icon Strap on your baby or borrow one for some Kangatraining fun

    Health Drop the baby weight with safe post-natal program starting next week

    • 6th Sep 2018 11:32 AM

    Local Partners