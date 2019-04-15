Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
EMERGENCY SCENE: A 70-year-old was struck by a vehicle this evening in Coffs Harbour.
EMERGENCY SCENE: A 70-year-old was struck by a vehicle this evening in Coffs Harbour. Frank Redward
Community

Elderly man struck by vehicle on highway

Sam Flanagan
by
14th Apr 2019 7:14 PM | Updated: 15th Apr 2019 8:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY Services were called into action after a man was hit by a vehicle on the Pacific Highway on Sunday night.

The 70-year-old man was allegedly hit by a vehicle and sustained head injuries near the Bray St lights just before 7pm according to a NSW Police spokesman.

When emergency services arrived at the scene the man was conscious and breathing, though he was bleeding from the head.

The incident caused a lane of the highway to be closed whilst the man was being assessed by paramedics.

The man was taken to the Coffs Harbour Hospital a short time later via ambulance for further treatment.

All lanes of the highway have now been reopened.

car crash coffs harbour editors picks emergency nsw ambulance nsw police pacific highway
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Work together with leaders to grow Ipswich

    Work together with leaders to grow Ipswich

    Business The Queensland Times presents Future Ipswich, and you're invited.

    Pointy issue: Leichhardt's 'needle park'

    premium_icon Pointy issue: Leichhardt's 'needle park'

    Crime Imagine the disgust coming across used needles in the the park.

    Costco members saving in a matter of weeks

    premium_icon Costco members saving in a matter of weeks

    Money SPECIAL REPORT: Cash-savvy punters are saving themselves a packet.

    Remondis' plea for 'incinerator'

    premium_icon Remondis' plea for 'incinerator'

    Environment Company wants a chance to plan its controversial waste project.

    • 15th Apr 2019 7:55 AM