Elderly man rushed to hospital

Two people were taken to Ipswich Hospital after the accident

ROADS remain quiet across Ipswich during the evenings due to self-isolation, but there was an incident last night that left two people in hospital.

Two patients, including a male in his 80s, were transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries following a two-vehicle crash on Mount Crosby Road at 7.50pm last night.

The weather will continue to be mostly sunny today, with a top of 29 degrees, and the fine weather will continue with only the chance of a shower on the weekend.

The nights continue to get cooler, with this morning's temperature dropping to 14 degrees.