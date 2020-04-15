Elderly man rushed to hospital
ROADS remain quiet across Ipswich during the evenings due to self-isolation, but there was an incident last night that left two people in hospital.
Two patients, including a male in his 80s, were transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries following a two-vehicle crash on Mount Crosby Road at 7.50pm last night.
The weather will continue to be mostly sunny today, with a top of 29 degrees, and the fine weather will continue with only the chance of a shower on the weekend.
The nights continue to get cooler, with this morning's temperature dropping to 14 degrees.