Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Elderly man missing from Coast aged care home

by Brianna Morris-Grant
29th Dec 2019 8:21 AM

 

POLICE are seeking public assistance after a 72-year-old man was reported missing from a Helensvale aged care home yesterday.

Ivan Keremelevski was last seen leaving the Lindfield Rd facility around 8.30am but hasn't been heard from since.

Police and family are concerned for his welfare as he suffers from a medical condition and may have become disorientated.

He is described as caucasian, around 186cm tall with grey hair and brown eyes.

Ivan Keremelevski, 72, was last seen leaving an aged care facility on Lindfield Rd, Helensvale. Photo: QLD Police
Ivan Keremelevski, 72, was last seen leaving an aged care facility on Lindfield Rd, Helensvale. Photo: QLD Police


He was last seen wearing a navy blue sports T-shirt with a darker design on the front, navy blue soccer shorts and thongs with socks.

He was also carrying a bag with his soccer boots inside.

Police are urging anyone who may have seen him or know his current whereabouts to come forward.

If you have information you can contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs a day.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks ivan keremelevski missing man

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police chase results in teen arrest

        premium_icon Police chase results in teen arrest

        Crime Polair tracked the orange 2019 Honda Jazz when the driver failed to stop for police on Cobalt Street at Carole Park around midnight.

        Ipswich’s biggest heart been serving meals for 30 years

        premium_icon Ipswich’s biggest heart been serving meals for 30 years

        News There’s an old saying that goes “if you love what you do, you’ll never work a day...

        2020 wishlist: You say what needs to be fixed

        premium_icon 2020 wishlist: You say what needs to be fixed

        News Earlier this month we asked residents what would be on their wishlist for Ipswich...

        Disease fighter finds relief on open road

        premium_icon Disease fighter finds relief on open road

        News Happiness may not be just around the next corner for MND sufferer Gordon Beaton...