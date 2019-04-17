Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
There have been a spate of savage dog attacks in the past month.
There have been a spate of savage dog attacks in the past month. Contributed
Council News

Elderly man mauled, sheep killed in spate of dog attacks

17th Apr 2019 1:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DOZEN savage dog attacks in Noosa in the past month have taken a terrible toll on an 87-year-old man and local sheep stocks.

The Noosa council is demanding dog owners secure their dogs after the elderly Tewantin man "lost a significant amount of blood and a local farm owner lost 30 sheep in separate dog attacks".

Council local laws manager Phil Amson said enough was enough.

"We've had about a dozen attacks in the last month, with nearly half occurring on people," Mr Amson said.

"Unfortunately this is a pattern that continues to repeat.

"Owners get complacent, dogs attack and innocent parties suffer - it just has to stop.

"All attacks are avoidable. If a dog is found roaming it will be impounded. If a dog is found to be a nuisance or aggressive the repercussions can be both serious and costly.

The most recent attack in the man being savaged in the leg by a roaming dog while checking his mailbox. The dog, described as being a white bull terrier type, remains at large.

The council is calling for anyone who may have witnessed the attack or who has information on the whereabouts of the dog to get in contact.

dog attack editors picks noosa council sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Measles alert after new case confirmed

    Measles alert after new case confirmed

    Health Queensland Health has issued a new measles alert after a man returned to Brisbane from overseas with the highly contagious virus.

    • 17th Apr 2019 2:52 PM
    Ipswich's new Containers for Change centre open

    premium_icon Ipswich's new Containers for Change centre open

    Environment The shutters on the warehouse rolled up earlier this week.

    • 17th Apr 2019 2:00 PM
    Why fearless Ipswich Jet finally slowing down

    premium_icon Why fearless Ipswich Jet finally slowing down

    News Powerhouse forward to rest instead of heading to PNG

    Plane crashes near Archerfield Airport

    premium_icon Plane crashes near Archerfield Airport

    News Emergency crews were called to the scene about 11.20am