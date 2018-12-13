Elderly man killed in crash identified as Grantham local

THE family of an elderly man killed in a horror two-vehicle crash in the Lockyer Valley is the 16th to be delivered news of a road tragedy.

Douglas Raymond Vayro, 82, of Grantham, died in hospital after the high-speed head-on crash on the Gatton Helidon Rd at Lower Tenthill about 4pm Wednesday.

His death brings the region's road toll to 16 for the year, up six for the same period in 2017.

A 21-year-old man who was the passenger in the other vehicle was airlifted to the Princess Alexandria Hospital in a critical condition.

The female driver, 47, was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

As investigations into the deadly crash continued today, emergency services stood united in their call for an end to road tragedies.

"It was horrific and certainly the officers were who at that scene were personally affected,” Police Inspector Sharee Cumming said.

"Our emergency services attend these incidents all too often and it's not only that human side impacted by these incidents, but the emergency services and hospital staff.

"Some of the things we are looking at are certainly speed and our Fatal Five offences, and whether driver error was a particular factor in this crash.”

Queensland Ambulance executive manager operations Glen Maule urged people to drive with care these Christmas holidays.

"We've had an increase in our workload in the last couple of weeks with some very severe road traffic accidents around the area,” he said.

"I urge everyone to travel safely.”

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Acting Chief Superintendent Eddie Lacko said crews had been busy responding to crashes this year.

"It's a timely reminder that at this time of the year people need to take caution on the roads,” he said.