Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Elderly man fights for life after violent bashing

16th Dec 2020 6:13 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A 71-year-old man is in hospital in a critical condition after an assault at a unit at Northgate on Brisbane's northside.

Police allege that about 7 last night an 18-year-old man forced his way into an Allworth St unit.

Police say the teenager assaulted the older man, striking him multiple times to the head and body before he fled to a neighbouring unit.

The 71-year-old man suffered serious head injuries and was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

The teenager, from Caboolture, was arrested and charged with grievous bodily harm and break and enter.

He is due in Brisbane Magistrates court today.

Originally published as Elderly man fights for life after violent bashing

More Stories

Show More
assault attack bashing brisbane crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Heartless theives target family of terminally ill man

        Premium Content Heartless theives target family of terminally ill man

        Crime Criminals have subjected an Ipswich family to more pain after stealing their vehicle overnight.

        Man steals axe, slashes trees in bizarre Bunnings incident

        Premium Content Man steals axe, slashes trees in bizarre Bunnings incident

        News A man scared staff when he began slashing at trees outside Bunnings Warehouse with...

        Driver apologetic after racial comments to cop

        Premium Content Driver apologetic after racial comments to cop

        News A man made offensive comments to a police officer after being pulled over in his...

        Iraq veteran’s new mission to save lives

        Premium Content Iraq veteran’s new mission to save lives

        News A new support group is aiming to help veterans find employment after leaving the...