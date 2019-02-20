Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Elderly man dies after being hit by car

by Emily Halloran
20th Feb 2019 10:28 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN elderly man has died after being hit by a car at Banora Point.

The 86-year-old man was walking along Leisure Drive just before 1am NSW time when he was hit by a car.

Emergency services were called to the scene and found the man was in a critical condition.

He was transported to Gold Coast University Hospital, but died shortly later.

The driver of the car was a 30-year-old woman.

She was not injured but was transported to Tweed Heads District Hospital for mandatory testing.

Officers from the Tweed/Byron Police District attended the scene and are investigating the surroundings of the crash.

Anyone with information about these incidents is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000.

More Stories

Show More
elderly fatality gold coast

Top Stories

    New water plant ends six years of waiting for residents

    premium_icon New water plant ends six years of waiting for residents

    News The town will finally have its own water treatment plant, after six years of water delivered by trucks three times a day.

    • 20th Feb 2019 10:27 AM
    Prisoners teach dogs the basics

    premium_icon Prisoners teach dogs the basics

    News Canines gain vital skills to assist kids

    • 20th Feb 2019 10:17 AM
    Massacre in folklore as Indigenous elder asks for protection

    premium_icon Massacre in folklore as Indigenous elder asks for protection

    Environment Deebing Creek Mission was a place of hardship for many Aboriginals