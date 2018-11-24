Menu
Emergency services on the scene at an alleged shooting in Sydney on Friday morning. Picture: Nine News
Crime

Man dead, partner’s son injured in shooting

24th Nov 2018 3:55 AM

An elderly man has shot his estranged partner's son before turning the weapon on himself in what police described as a "tragic event" in Sydney's south.

An 81-year-old man shot a 56-year-old in the forehead, while two teenagers and another woman were inside their Engadine home on Friday morning, police said. Officers arrived at the scene just after 7am and found the offender trying to leave in a car.

"The male person pointed the firearm at responding police, the firearm then discharged and unfortunately the 81-year-old male suffered a self inflicted injury," acting assistant commissioner Karen McCarthy told reporters.

He was treated by paramedics but died at the scene, police say. "It is a tragic event," Ms McCarthy said.

Police say the 56-year-old victim's injuries were not life threatening and he remains in a stable condition.

They have launched a critical incident investigation into the circumstances around the incident.

The weapon used in the attack was legally owned by the 81-year-old man, police say.

