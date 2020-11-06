Menu
Spotting a rip: How to stay safe at the beach
Well known Currumbin local dies after pulled from surf

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
6th Nov 2020 7:02 AM | Updated: 8:20 AM
AN elderly man has drowned on the Gold Coast.

The man, believed to be in his late 70s, got into difficulties while swimming at Currumbin Beach, off Pacific Pde, about 5.45am.

He was rescued by onlookers who performed CPR until paramedics arrived.

The man is believed to have been a prominent Currumbin local and a member of local surf swimming group known as the Dingos.

Emergency crews, including Queensland Ambulance and police attended the scene.

