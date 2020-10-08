Menu
Police have charged an elderly man over the death of 59-year-old Carol Ismail, who died after being hit by a car while cycling with her husband.
Crime

Elderly man charged after mum killed while cycling

by Erin Smith
8th Oct 2020 2:33 PM
A 72-year-old Wamuran man has been charged in relation to a fatal traffic crash that killed 59-year-old local woman Carol Ismail.

The crash took place on August 16 at Boden Rd, Wamuran about 10.30am.

Mrs Ismail and her husband Adam, who have two daughters, were cycling along the road when they were struck by a car.

Carol Ismail was killed while cycling at Wamuran in August. PHOTO: FACEBOOK
MOVING TRIBUTES FOR CYCLIST KILLED IN CRASH

Mrs Ismail, was flown to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital with critical injuries, where she later died.

In the days after the crash, long time friend of the family Faruk Buzaki wrote on Facebook that he could not "imagine the pain Adam and his daughters are feeling with not only this devastating tragedy but to somehow cross borders to meet up".

It was also revealed that Mrs Ismail's two daughters were fighting to overcome the COVID lockout and get back into Queensland to be reunited with their grief-stricken father.

The 72-year-old man will appear in the Caboolture Magistrates Court on Wednesday, December 2.

