Crime

Elderly man accused of child sex assault to face trial

Jodie Callcott
by and Jodie Callcott
23rd Jul 2020 11:43 AM
AN ELDERLY man who is accused of having sexual intercourse with a child over a five-year period will face trial.

The man in his 70s was charged with nine offences including indecent assault and sexual intercourse with a child under 10.

It is alleged the offences happened in the Northern Rivers between January 2014 and December 2019.

The Darling Downs man was arrested on December 12 and refused bail at Tweed Heads Police Station.

During a bail application hearing on December 18, the man told the court he was the primary carer for his wife.

The man's defence lawyer, Michael McMillan, told the court his client lived on a property about 35 minutes' drive from the nearest hospital where his wife received treatment.

He was granted bail under the condition he reported to police every week, stayed at least 10km away from the alleged victim and agreed to forfeit $10,000 if he broke those conditions.

His case was back in Tweed Heads Local Court on Wednesday, after a case conference certificate was presented.

Prosecutor Kate Biffen told the court the man would face trial for nine offences.

A charge of aggravated sexual assault with a child under 16 was withdrawn, however, a charge of having sexual intercourse with a person over 10 years, was added.

The man will be arraigned in Lismore District Court on August 24.

Originally published as Elderly man accused of child sex assault over five-year period to face trial

    19 new cases of COVID in NSW

        Freak finish: Top footballer's career in limbo after mishap

        'Swift action': Premier won't hesitate to lockout Sydney

        Car crash sends two to hospital

        IN COURT: Full names of 179 people appearing in court today

