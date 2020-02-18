Menu
News

Elderly lady fights for life after being hit on crossing

by Sarah Booth
18th Feb 2020 4:45 PM
Subscriber only

 An elderly woman hit by a car on a pedestrian crossing on Atherton's main street has been flown to hospital with serious head injuries.

Atherton police Acting Sen-Sgt Greg Lee said the 83-year-old local woman was hit by the utility on Main St, near the Vernon St intersection just before 10am this morning.

He said multiple people witnessed the incident which happened just a short distance from the police station.

The woman was transported to Townsville Hospital by helicopter and is in a critical condition.

The 59-year-old male driver, also a Tablelands local, is assisting police and has undergone mandatory drug and alcohol testing.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

