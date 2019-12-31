Menu
Elderly driver in serious condition after crashing into home

Navarone Farrell
by
31st Dec 2019 7:26 AM | Updated: 8:23 AM
TWO properties have been damaged in a crash this morning.

According to Queensland Police, an elderly driver crashed through the front of a home on Moffat St, Ipswich around 5am this morning.

The driver has taken out part of one home and the fence of another.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said police are still on scene for the accident.

An elderly driver crashed into the home at 26 Moffat St, Ipswich this morning.
"It appears to be an elderly male driver, it may have been a medical incident," she said.

"There are multiple crews on scene, the road is blocked, the intersection off Warwick Rd.

"Forensic crash unit are investigating the cause of the crash. He's not in a good way and he's been transported to hospital."

The spokeswoman said the investigation would be unfolding throughout the morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man was transported to Ipswich Hospital.

"It looks like it was a medical episode and he was in quite a serious condition when we did transport him to the hospital," she said.

An elderly driver crashed into the home at 26 Moffat St, Ipswich this morning.
More to come...

An elderly driver crashed into the home at 26 Moffat St, Ipswich this morning.
