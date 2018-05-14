'It's a set-up': Elderly driver hits out at cops

PULLED over twice within 90 minutes for driving unlicensed, Jerry Dean Smith believes he is the victim of a police set-up.

After being grabbed once for the offence Smith said he was unsuccessful in contacting a family member, so took a chance in driving the three blocks to his son's home.

But police spotted him driving the second time, compounding his misery.

Smith, 78, from French's Creek, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to two charges of driving when demerit suspended at Boonah and St Lucia on March 16.

He told Magistrate Virginia Sturgess that police picked him up at Boonah then told him to find someone to bring his vehicle home.

"They told me they had other things to do and to see if I could find someone. That they would try and come back later," Smith said.

"First of all I was really shocked. I found myself in a really difficult times and couldn't think of anything to do but drive home.

"I was only three blocks from my daughter-in-law's place.

"I sat there, called everybody.

"My son was away for the weekend.

"So I sat there for a long time. I wasn't in a good state.

"I waited, what can I do?

"I thought I'm only three blocks to the place, so I'll drive there.

"But almost immediately I got half way and police pulled up behind me.

"They took my licence plates off and (put) a sticker on.

"They suggested I call RACQ to get the car off the road.

"I do plead guilty, I definitely drove the car.

"I do feel like they set me up when told me they had other things to do.

"I think they just drove away and waited for me to move. It's not ethical."

Smith said his licence had been suspended from that day and he would like to get legal advice, and write a submission to the court.

His case was adjourned by Ms Sturgess to June 8.