Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Sunshine Coast carer has been charged for allegedly defrauding an elderly, disabled man of more than $25,000.
A Sunshine Coast carer has been charged for allegedly defrauding an elderly, disabled man of more than $25,000.
Crime

Elderly disabled man allegedly swindled of $25k by carer

Matty Holdsworth
8th Apr 2021 5:00 PM | Updated: 6:27 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Sunshine Coast aged carer has been charged for allegedly swindling an elderly, disabled man of more than $25,000.

Detectives from the Nambour CIB have charged the 56-year-old carer with 19 fraud offences.

Nambour CIB Detective Sergeant Paul Reilly said the victim was a man in his 80s who had a disability.

DON'T MISS IT: Activate your free bonus for big rewards

Coast's top GP slams 'ludicrous' vaccine rollout issues

Sergeant Reilly said the carer allegedly used the victim's bank cards to make transaction purchases for "personal benefit".

"It was in excess of $25,000 over a period of about three years," Sergeant Reilly said.

Sergeant Reilly said the alleged offences occurred in the victim's home, and not at an aged care facility.

The accused was released on bail with conditions to appear at the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on May 5.

Sergeant Reilly said he was not aware of any other victims.

aged care sunshine coast maroochydore magistrates court sunshine coast police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        No excuse: Owner’s remorse over dogs’ suffering

        Premium Content No excuse: Owner’s remorse over dogs’ suffering

        News Two people have been fined and banned from owning pets after facing court this week

        Baby captured ‘laughing, giggling’ before tragedy struck

        Premium Content Baby captured ‘laughing, giggling’ before tragedy struck

        News A young couple has been left grief-stricken after their baby passed away in her...

        Milestone for business owner who ‘filled a void’

        Premium Content Milestone for business owner who ‘filled a void’

        Business Business owner reveals secret to success behind longstanding business

        Generous donation to help support end-of-life care

        Premium Content Generous donation to help support end-of-life care

        Health The palliative care unit is reportedly required to generate more than $1m annually...

        • 8th Apr 2021 6:00 PM