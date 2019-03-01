Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Four people, including two elderly people, were hospitalised after the two-vehicle crash at Nambour. Picture: Facebook
Four people, including two elderly people, were hospitalised after the two-vehicle crash at Nambour. Picture: Facebook
News

Elderly couple injured after car rolls in crash

Ashley Carter
by
1st Mar 2019 12:59 PM | Updated: 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOUR people have been hospitalised after a traffic crash at Nambour this morning.

Paramedics were called to a two-vehicle crash on Coronation Ave, near Ken Mills Toyota, at 11.48am where a car containing two elderly people reportedly rolled, a Queensland Ambulance spokesman said.

The elderly couple had to be assisted from the car and suffered multiple abrasions as well as chest and neck pain.

Two other patients were able to remove themselves from the second car, the QAS spokesman said, and suffered minor injuries.

An elderly couple suffered injuries after their car rolled in a two-vehicle crash at Nambour this morning. Picture: Facebook
An elderly couple suffered injuries after their car rolled in a two-vehicle crash at Nambour this morning. Picture: Facebook

The two elderly patients were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital and the other patients were taken to Nambour Hospital.

All patients were in a stable condition.

No delays were reported in the area.

nambour nambour hospital sunshine coast university hospital traffic crash
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    GALLERY: 40 adorable doggie double acts

    premium_icon GALLERY: 40 adorable doggie double acts

    News When QT called for pics of Ipswich's cutest dogs, many of the nominations were adorable double and triple acts.

    • 1st Mar 2019 2:33 PM
    OLD IPSWICH: Photo reveals bygone life of city's workers

    OLD IPSWICH: Photo reveals bygone life of city's workers

    News One was also built at The Workshops Rail Museum in 1968

    Labor promises cash for women's sport facilities

    premium_icon Labor promises cash for women's sport facilities

    Politics Member for Blair Shayne Neumann will today announce the fix

    Why tight-knit Ipswich football team excited about season

    premium_icon Why tight-knit Ipswich football team excited about season

    News Knights more settled and balanced after disappointing 2018