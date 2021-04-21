Elderly couple hospitalised after truck, cars collide

Multiple people were assessed by paramedics at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the Warrego Highway at Riverview on Wednesday morning. Photo: Dave Cullen

UPDATE: An elderly couple has been hospitalised after a multi-vehicle crash involving a truck on the Warrego Highway on Wednesday morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said an elderly man was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition after he was freed from his car.

His partner, who was not trapped in the vehicle, was also taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition with abrasions.

A young woman in her late teens suffered back pain but declined transport to hospital.

The driver of the truck was not injured in the incident.

Ipswich businessman Dave Cullen was stuck in the traffic on the highway this morning and said drivers made it easy for ambulances rushing to the scene of the crash by creating plenty of room.

The Ipswich ProDrive owner said he was stuck for about 35 minutes with cars moving slowly.

“That is fantastic and seriously they should be commended for that,” he said.



“It made it easy when they do this and it just seem to give everyone more time to see what is going on and not so push and shove.”



EARLIER: Paramedics are assessing multiple patients at the scene of crash between a truck and multiple cars on the Warrego Highway, which has caused significant delays.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said it appears a truck has collided with three or four cars in the eastbound lanes of the highway at Riverview.

Emergency services received calls about the crash at 7.40am.

“It looks like we don’t have any life-threatening injuries,” the spokesman said.



A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said it was unclear how many vehicles were involved and how many people were being treated at the scene.

“We are assessing multiple patients on scene but no one has been transported (to hospital) yet,” she said.

“It was a multi-vehicle crash.”



