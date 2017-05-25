Family members main perpetrators of elder abuse

IPSWICH will stand up and say no to the abuse of the elderly in June, with the city to host a special forum to educate the public on this insidious form of suffering.

The council has partnered with Ipswich and West Moreton Senior's Services Network to promote the free seminar, which will be packed with information for people of all ages.

Ipswich district Crime Prevention officer in charge Sergeant Nadine Webster said it was important to highlight the fact that the elderly sometimes found themselves targeted by people who sought to take advantage of them or abuse them.

"World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is vital for raising awareness of what constitutes elder abuse in the community and provides an opportunity for the community and organisations to get actively involved in the prevention, detection and reporting of elder abuse," Sgt Webster said.

"Throughout the world, abuse and neglect of older persons is largely under-recognised or treated as an unspoken problem. Unfortunately, no community or country in the world is immune from this costly issue."

Abuse and mistreatment can take many forms, including psychological, financial, physical, sexual or neglect.

Sadly, a member of the victim's family is responsible for elder abuse in 86% of cases.

Calls for service are rising annually, with the main types of abuse being financial and psychological abuse.

In the Brisbane and West Moreton region, there were 1084 reported cases of elder abuse last year.

The Ipswich seminar will feature information stalls with representatives from the Senior Service's Network, while additional senior support organisations and services will be on hand to answer any questions and provide information throughout the morning.

There will also be a variety of guest speakers from organisations including the Uniting Care Community's Elder Abuse Prevention Unit, Public Trustee of Queensland and Plain Clothes Senior Constable Kathryn Collins from the Queensland Police Financial and Cyber Crimes Group.

Attendees are encouraged to show their support of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day and wear something purple.

The event will be held on Thursday June 15, 8.30am-1pm at the North Ipswich Reserve Corporate Centre, The Terrace, North Ipswich.

A Free Morning tea and lunch will be provided by the Ipswich and West Moreton Seniors' Services Network in partnership with the Ipswich City Council.

To register your attendance at the seminar contact the Ipswich City Council Seniors and Disabilities Community Development Officer on 07 3810 6646 or email kbrowne@ipswich.qld.gov. au.

For more information on elder abuse contact the Uniting Care Community's Elder Abuse Prevention Unit on 1300 651 192.