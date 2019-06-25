Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Blair MP Shayne Neumann.
Blair MP Shayne Neumann. Cordell Richardson
Health

Elderly Australians waiting 2+ years for care packages

Navarone Farrell
by
25th Jun 2019 12:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MEMBER for Blair, Shayne Neumann MP slammed the Federal Government's home care package wait list, which reveals more than 129,000 elderly Australians languishing, waiting for care.

Mr Neumann said that under successive Liberal Governments the waitlist for home care has grown from 88,000 to now more than 129,000 older Australians.

"Locally in Blair, more and more older people are waiting for home care packages, and they're waiting for longer,” he said.

"This Government has failed to respond to this ongoing crisis; they need to do more to help people in their homes.”

Mr Neumann said the Federal Parliamentary Labor Party has called for action on reducing the wait list since the first release of data revealed too many older Australians were waiting for care.

"Reforms to aged care were meant to give older people in Blair and across Australia the choice to age at home,” he said.

"But these figures confirm the Liberals' policy chaos has failed older Australians.

"Scott Morrison again locked aged care out of his Cabinet, and there have now been four different Ministers responsible for this policy area since the Liberals were elected.”　

In January the Productivity Commission revealed the median wait time for a home care package has blown out in the last year by more than two months.　

Older Australians are entering residential aged care or even emergency departments instead of receiving their approved home care package.　

Many older Australians are waiting more than 12 months for the package they have been approved for and some are waiting more than two years.　

aged care scott morrison shayne neumann
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Shots fired at shed has police calling for info

    premium_icon Shots fired at shed has police calling for info

    Crime A farming shed has been shot at from unknown offenders driving a white Toyota Corolla sedan - twice in four weeks.

    • 25th Jun 2019 11:16 AM
    Small business owner speaks out on getting her vibe back

    premium_icon Small business owner speaks out on getting her vibe back

    Business The shop was a blank canvas, and sat empty for three years.

    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards

    Driver busted almost four times legal limit on rural road

    premium_icon Driver busted almost four times legal limit on rural road

    Crime A Gatton man tucked into 15 drinks before driving.