Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man in his 80s has been taken to Toowoomba Hospital following a snake bite.
A man in his 80s has been taken to Toowoomba Hospital following a snake bite.
News

Elderly man drove to ambulance station after snake bite

Tom Gillespie
by
22nd Dec 2019 9:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ELDERLY man who drove from the Lockyer Valley to the Toowoomba ambulance station after he was bitten by a snake has been hospitalised.

The man in his 80s was bitten on the hand by the snake at his property yesterday evening, reportedly in Iredale, south of Helidon Spa.

The Queensland Ambulance Service said he then drove himself to the ambulance station on Herries St in the CBD to report the bite about 9.45pm.

He was treated at the scene and taken to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition.

queensland ambulance service snake bite toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Local country music star up for two national awards

        premium_icon Local country music star up for two national awards

        Music Topping off a year that saw Kim Wright release his debut EP and now he’s now been recognised for his songwriting talents.

        • 22nd Dec 2019 12:00 PM
        Santa visits sick kiddies at local hospital

        premium_icon Santa visits sick kiddies at local hospital

        Health The jolly man in the red suit took some time out of his busy schedule to spread...

        30 of Ipswich's dumbest drink drivers

        premium_icon 30 of Ipswich's dumbest drink drivers

        Crime From using meth to manage back pain and jumping behind the wheel, to ramping a ute...

        When you’re most likely to be robbed

        premium_icon When you’re most likely to be robbed

        Crime 'The victim is usually quite good at identifying the person'