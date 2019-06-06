NOT OKAY: Cops intervene to stop elder abuse

HEAD ALONG: Jessy Byrnes, Kerrin Sheedy and Linda Jensen are hoping to see a big turnout for the World Elder Abuse Day seminar in Leichhardt.

POLICE officers and representatives from a number of Ipswich organisations will be speaking on how to prevent elder abuse at a seminar next week.

The seminar, which is being hosted by Able Australia, will be held on Thursday, June 13, from 9-11.30am at the Ipswich Sports Club, will coincide with World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

Acting Sergeant Kerrin Sheedy is encouraging senior citizens to attend the seminar to get more information and to talk personally to a range of service providers.

"Topics at the seminar will cover what is elder abuse, the different types of elder abuse, and how to get help," she said.

"It's really important for people to know that in general, elder abuse is an offence under the domestic violence act, so we need to make sure we can protect our seniors.

"Seniors should have a safety network, a group of people they can communicate with, to advise if abuse if occurring. Sometimes family falls into that network, but there should also be professional people like the police, or Able Australia, and other service providers who do offer their support to seniors.

"As police officers, we are a port of call for anyone who is a victim of crime."

Able Australia Ipswich community project manager Jessy Byrnes said elder abuse was a topic that more people needed to discuss.

"It's a very important topic that some people don't like to talk about, but we do need to start having those conversations more often," she said.

"World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is something that happens every year, and Able Australia host these seminars on the same day each year."

A wide range of local service providers will be there on the day. These include the Department of Human Services, Ozcare, Home Nursing Services, Commonwealth Respite, Uniting Care Qld, Carinity Care and Star Community Service.

This seminar is for seniors only.

If you would like to attend, phone Jessy on 3812 3437.