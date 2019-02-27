Menu
Breaking: Gold coast school evacuated due to gas leak

by Kirstin Payne
27th Feb 2019 1:17 PM
A Gold Coast school has been forced to evacuate all staff and students due to a suspected gas leak.

Emergency Services were called to Elanora State High School at noon today after staff reported the smell of gas fumes.

More than 900 students were evacuated from Elanora State High School.
More than 900 students at the school were reportedly evacuated onto the oval along with kindergarteners in the area.

Paramedics are assessing multiple patients following reports of fumes on Nineteenth Avenue.

Fire fighters are also on the scene.

