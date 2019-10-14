Eighty years dressed for Ipswich club progress

IPSWICH Bowls Club players and officials had an extra reason to celebrate their Special Party Day at the Queens Park venue today.

It was an occasion to mark the 80th anniversary of the club's Ladies Section.

The Ladies Club was formed at a meeting in late September 1939. The first game was held on October 4 that year.

The following snippets were taken from the book of Ipswich Bowls Club Chronicle of a Century 1910 to 2010, compiled by Ipswich historian Beryl Johnson, along with Gordon Smith and Judith Nissen.

"In the early days of World War 11, on 8th September 1939, a special meeting was held in what was then called the Bowls House of the Ipswich Bowls Club.

"The meeting was attended by 12 ladies, was chaired by the Men's President, Mr W. J. Johnston. Mrs J. B. Reason moved and Mrs J. Plant seconded that a ladies club be formed in conjunction with the Ipswich Bowling Club.

"It was decided to allow the ladies to have their own (first) meeting on 27th September 1939 at 3pm in the Bowls House. Wednesday would be Ladies Club Day.

"The first game of bowls by Ipswich Ladies Bowls Club was to be on 4th October 1939.

The Ipswich Ladies Bowls Club is celebrating it's 80th anniversary. Rob Williams

"In November 1939, it was decided to ask ladies who were not wives of the men's club if they would like to become members of the ILBC and also apply to QLBA for the club to join the Association.

"At this stage it was decided to employ a tea lady and all members to pay 2s 6d for afternoon tea.

"Play commenced at 2pm and the dress was 3/4 length white frocks, white stockings, white hats and flat-soled white shoes.

"The ladies received a lot of ribbing with the white stockings (white leghorns). The membership of the Ladies Club was restricted to 32.''

During the war, the Ipswich Bowls Club green was made available for raising funds for patriotic purposes.

"War Savings Certificates purchased by club members amounted to one thousand two hundred and eighty two pounds. Throughout the war years the club donated to many charities.”

Club official Clarice Willis was delighted to see the special day held to remember some colourful history and achievements.

"We have come a long way from those early days,'' she said. "Many traditions still remain but thankfully the dress code has been totally changed.''