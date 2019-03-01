80-year-old's heartfelt search after car accident

Dawn Jones is seeking a tall blonde lady who helped her after she was in a car accident last week.

Dawn Jones, 80 years old, from Silkstone is looking for a tall blonde woman who helped her out after she crashed her car.

The unfortunate octogenarian was on her way home after taking her 89-year-old husband, who is in a nursing home in Greenbank, a birthday cake.

Mrs Jones blacked out as she was coming down Mary St in Blackstone and found herself crashing through a fence before she came to, apparently using some blue language.

She got in touch with the QT this morning, hoping we could help her find the right people to apologise to - and thank - after her accident, which happened on February 21, around 2.30pm.

"I wish to thank all the folk who helped in any way, after my accident at Blackstone on February 21," she wrote.

"In particular the lady who called the ambulance, I would like to speak with her as she was so close to being involved. I am so sorry for the trouble I caused, but don't know yet what caused my blackout. The ambos and Ipswich Hospital were wonderful as usual."

"I'd just like to know what she saw and to thank her too," Mrs Jones said.

"I remember coming coming past the petrol bowser with the roadworks up at the top and when you turn down the hill there was this lovely garden with rows of flowers."

Mrs Jones said she almost knocked down two lots of fences before coming to a stop. She said she has already written letters to the addresses of the crash to apologise, but wishes to reach out and confirm all is well.

"I saw the petrol bowser at the shop and there was an ungodly bank, I said it out loud, 'what the hell is that?!' and I opened my eyes and I was through this fence and nearly into the next side fence," she said.

"I am the luckiest woman in Australia, there's no two ways about it."

Mrs Jones was taken to hospital with no apparent injuries but she said now she is starting to feel a bit of a twinge from the impact.

