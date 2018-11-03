Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fire crews are attempting to contain a multi building fire in Seven Hills in Sydney’s west. Picture: David Swift
Fire crews are attempting to contain a multi building fire in Seven Hills in Sydney’s west. Picture: David Swift
Environment

Eighty firefighters battle huge blaze

by Phoebe Loomes
3rd Nov 2018 2:02 PM

A MASSIVE fire has engulfed a factory complex in Sydney's west, with 80 firefighters working to bring the blaze under control.

The multiple occupancy site at Seven Hills is home to a number of businesses, including the Singer Sewing Machine headquarters.

It's understood the fire has consumed a number of buildings.

Factory Fire at Seven Hills near Prospect Highway and Station Streets. Picture: David Swift
Factory Fire at Seven Hills near Prospect Highway and Station Streets. Picture: David Swift

A New South Wales Fire and Rescue spokesperson said 25 trucks were at the scene and some 80 firefighters are battling the inferno.

Large plumes of black smoke can be seen rising from the complex, as well as flames through broken windows in a number of the buildings in the complex.

 

Reports indicate that Prospect Highway in Seven Hills, which is near the site, has been shut down in both directions.

Authorities said all individuals had been accounted for and there are no reported injuries at this stage.

People are advised to avoid the area until the situation is contained.

A photo of the blaze earlier today. Picture: David Swift.
A photo of the blaze earlier today. Picture: David Swift.

Temperatures have soared across the state over the past two days, with fire crews on high alert.

More to come.

Factory Fire at Seven Hills near Prospect Highway and Station Streets. Picture: David Swift
Factory Fire at Seven Hills near Prospect Highway and Station Streets. Picture: David Swift
blaze editors picks firefighters multi building sydney west

Top Stories

    Mall works progress, Top of Town owner says what about us?

    premium_icon Mall works progress, Top of Town owner says what about us?

    Council News In the past decade, millions of dollars have been poured into planning and demolition works at Ipswich City Council's mall site.

    • 3rd Nov 2018 4:37 PM
    CONTAINERS FOR CHANGE: Full list of 14 drop-off locations

    CONTAINERS FOR CHANGE: Full list of 14 drop-off locations

    Environment Where to go in Ipswich, Somerset, Lockyer, Scenic Rim to claim money

    Hornets help Qld Bulls prospect bat ahead

    premium_icon Hornets help Qld Bulls prospect bat ahead

    Cricket Prince developing cricket with Ipswich before national quest

    Ice dealer faces six month stretch behind bars

    premium_icon Ice dealer faces six month stretch behind bars

    Crime He was convicted and sentenced for supplying the dangerous drug

    Local Partners