Eight-year-old Gilbee a future Mayor in waiting

HELLO, THE MAYOR SPEAKING: Eight-year-old student Gilbee Gibson as Ipswich mayor for a day on Saturday.

HE is only eight years old but write down Gilbee Gibson as a name to look out for as a future Ipswich Mayor.

The Augusta State School student and Bellbird Park resident is on the road with Mayor Paul Pisasale to a series of official engagements on Saturday as 'mayor for the day'.

The engaging young man wrote to Cr Pisasale asking if he could have a day as the city's civic leader.

The answer was 'yes' and away he went.

"I've always had a good imagination, so at first I wanted to become a video game maker,” Gilbee said when asked what he wanted to be when he grew up.

"Then I thought about what it would be like to become the mayor, but I wasn't sure about what was going to happen.

"I'm still not sure. I can't decide.”

The QT spoke to Gilbee early in the day about what had been his favourite part so far.

"I really like the mayor's office,” he said.

"I like the teacup collection.”

Paul Pisasale with eight-year-old Gilbee Gibson who is Ipswich mayor for a day on Saturday. Gilbee enjoyed the mayor's teacup collection. Contributed

He also got to wear the mayoral robes. Gilbee looked the part as he sat at the mayor's desk and made a few calls to movers and shakers in town.

"The robes were a bit strange,” he grinned.

"They felt a bit heavy.”

Gilbee's father Matt Gibson said it was fantastic his son was able to get around with Cr Pisasale.

"Last year we were at scout camp and the mayor came along and was talking to everybody present about how the children were the future of Ipswich,” Mr Gibson said.

"He said one of them might be a future mayor and he put his hand on Gilbee's head who was standing next to him.

"A couple of days later at Augusta State School, at a separate event, he did the same thing again and again it was Gilbee's head that he put his hand on.

"So after this happened twice in a row Gilbee turned to me and he said 'Am I going to be the next mayor?'

"I said 'why don't you write to him and find out'. And that is why we are here today.”

The QT saw Gilbee's letter and it was a class act - with just the right amount of persuasion and a bit of pressure thrown in. He wrote:

"Dear Mayor. May I please be the mayor for the day? My class said I should be the mayor for the day. Do you agree? Get ready for another letter from my class...maybe. From Gilbee.”

Paul Pisasale with eight-year-old 'mayor for the day' Gilbee Gibson. Here Gilbee learns about the city's diverse culture with members of the Ipswich Multicultural Project. Contributed

Gilbee attended a family fun day at Redbank Plains, unveiled an historic gun, was on hand for a speech with the Ipswich Multicultural Project, met an agribusiness group and the local orchid society.

Throw in a 90th birthday for Marie Bond and 108th birthday for Marjorie Bostock and it is a full day.

Cr Pisasale said Gilbee has handled himself brilliantly.

"Gilbee has the enthusiasm and potential to be the mayor,” he said.

"What I like about him is that he wrote to me with a humorous and good letter about his idea to be mayor.

"I had planned to stay on as mayor for a while...but with Gilbee here our future is safe.

"When I was young I didn't know who the mayor was, so the reason I spend a lot of time with young kids is because they are our future.”