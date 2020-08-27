Menu
An early morning crash on the Ipswich Motorway at Gailes on Thursday August 27 is causing delays.
Eight-vehicle crash causes traffic jam on Ipswich Motorway

Lachlan Mcivor
27th Aug 2020 6:58 AM
AN early morning crash involving eight vehicles is causing delays on the Ipswich Motorway.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the incident, which occured at about 5.45am Thursday, happened on the inbound lanes in Gailes just before the Logan Motorway exit.

“Despite the amount of vehicles involved, there doesn’t appear to be any serious injuries,” he said.

“All vehicles are off the road but it has caused a traffic jam.”

Traffic delays have been reported back to Redbank.

It is the second crash on the eastbound lanes of the motorway in as many days after another multi-vehicle crash at Goodna on Wednesday morning.

