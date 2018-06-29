What's on in Ipswich this weekend

North Moreton Queensland Orchid Show

Today and tomorrow from 8.30am-3.30pm at the Mt Coot-tha Botanic Gardens Auditorium, Mt Coot-tha Rd, Toowong

THERE will be lots of beautiful orchids on show and some will even be for sale. Have a chat to the experts about how to best care for your orchids and attend a number of workshops.

Light refreshments will be available. Admission is $4 for adults.

Children under 14 are free.

The event is a way to raise funds for the Be Uplifted Breast Cancer Support Group.

For more information, phone 3865 5615.

Day out with Thomas

Today until July 15 at The Workshops Rail Museum, North St, Ipswich

THOMAS the Tank Engine is coming to The Workshops Rail Museum.

Families can experience 15 interactive exhibit zones, hands-on Thomas activities, train simulators and even meet Thomas and the Fat Controller.

Family tickets are $44.50 (two adults and up to four children).

Phone 34325100 for more information.

Reading circle

Tuesday from 11am-noon at the Redbank Plaza Library

BRING your own book, enjoy a chat and share with other readers some of your favourite things to read.

The group meets on the first Tuesday of the month.

Peak Pub Pig Races

Today, 2pm until late, The Peak Pub, Ipswich Boonah Rd, Peak Crossing

ENJOY the fun and maybe take a punt at picking the winner of the pig races at Peak Crossing.

The day's fun also includes food trucks, live entertainment and kids' activities. Entry is free

Phone the pub on 5467 2203 for more information.

Battlefield Challenge

Today and tomorrow from 9am, Ipswich Turf Club, 219 Brisbane Rd, Bundamba

THE Battlefield Challenge is a 6-7km military style mud run obstacle assault course. But don't let the theme and army cams scare you.

The event is suitable for every level of fitness from first timers to seasoned weekend warriors.

From $55, more info at operationblackhawk.com.

Kiddyhawk mud run

Today and tomorrow from 9am, Ipswich Turf Club, 219 Brisbane Rd, Bundamba

IF YOUR little tackers are keen for some muddy fun, why not create your own piece of history and register them for Operation KiddyHawk?

A purpose-built 2km mud run obstacle course for kids.

From $25, more info at operationblackhawk.com.

Multicultural festival

Saturday, noon-7.30pm, Robelle Domain, Springfield Central

JOIN Springfield's Vedanta community for a multicultural festival at Robelle Domain. The free event celebrates a new community centre at Springfield Lakes.

A full day of fun is planned including prayers, music, dance, children's activities, food, market stalls and fireworks.

Drive-In movies at Tivoli

Gates open 4pm. Movies from 6.30pm, 50 Coal Road, Chuwar

Bring a blanket and enjoy a family night out at Tivoli Drive-In.

Movies screening are A Wrinkle in Time (6.30pm) or Avengers Infinity War (8.45pm). $10 per car.