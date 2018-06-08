Eight things to do this weekend

Ipswich Gathering of the Clans

Today 10.30am-5pm at Bill Patterson Oval, Limestone Park, Ipswich.

THIS year, the gathering is back, bigger than ever with an expected 40 stalls making up a new market alley and food truck precinct. It is a jam-packed day full of music and fun for the whole family.

From left, Peter Thomson, Tim Caldwell, Don MacSween and Alwyn Clarke from the Ipswich Thistle Pipe Band prepare for the Queensland Pipe Band Championships on June 6. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times David Nielsen

Middle Park State School Fair

Today 11am-7pm at Middle Park State School, Sumners Rd, Middle Park.

ENJOY markets, rides, cakes, jams and fireworks at 6.30pm.

There's the trash and treasure stall, plant stall and face painting, classic car display, art gallery and all-day entertainment.

Doga at Robelle

Today noon-1.30pm Robelle Domain, White Gum Terrace, Springfield Central

JOIN the fun as Revive Yoga and Wellness Centre lead yoga in the park with your dog. Supporting Chihuahua Rescue Queensland and Southeast Queensland Animal Rescue. All dogs must be leashed and collared. Dogs with aggressive behaviours are asked to sit out. Cost $20.

Steph Breen and Kristy Kelly from Revive Yoga and Wellness Centre promote Doga with Sodo the dog. Rob Williams

Greater Springfield Marathon Festival

Tomorrow 6am-noon, Quest Apartments, 7003 Health Care Dr, Springfield Central.

HEAD to Springfield and cheer on runners and walkers taking part in the inaugural Greater Spring- field Marathon.

All adult events start at the top of Springfield Central Blvd with spectacular pre-dawn views of Spring Mountain and the D'Aguilar Ranges.

Winternationals Drag Racing

Continues at Willowbank Raceway, from 8am today

FROM the amazing flame-throwing Top Fuelers through to Junior Dragsters, every bracket that competes for national championship honours will be represented at the Winternationals, with more than 400 cars and motorcycles from all over the country expected to be on track over four big days of racing. Visit www.willowbankraceway.com.au for event schedule and ticket prices.

Modified Bikes at the first day of the Willowbank Raceway Winternationals 2018. Cordell Richardson

Build your own flying creation at the gallery

Continues each day between 10am to 5pm at the Ipswich Art Gallery, d'Arcy Doyle Place

DESIGN and build your own flying creation to test in the Wind Tubes. See your creation take flight and soar to the ceiling, and defy gravity by hovering high overhead... or just fall to the floor. It's all about air and invention, with a little bit of mid-air mayhem. Wind Tubes is a hands-on exhibition that challenges you to make a flying creation out of everyday materials and launch it into large, clear vertical tubes of moving air.

Toogoolawah Show

Toogoolawah Showgrounds, today and tomorrow

CHECKOUT a good old-fashioned country show where the working dogs will show you how the pros round up the cattle. See the fireworks, demolition derby, young farmers' challenge finals and some late-night Saturday entertainment. Tickets from $10 for adults, $5 for kids and pensioners (higher entry fees apply on Saturday). See toogoolawahshowsociety.org.au for a full program and schedule of events.

Free trees

Springfield Lakes, today 8-11am.

IPSWICH Division 9 residents can pick up free plants as Ipswich City Council's Free Plant Program moves to Grande Park, 40 Grande Avenue, Springfield Lakes today. Take a bag or carry box, and a copy of a current rates notice or Queensland Housing Commission card, or Defence housing voucher. Residents who miss out on Saturday have the chance to collect their six free plants at any time from Queens Park or Goodna Nursery.