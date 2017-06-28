Eight odd things stolen from Ipswich properties this week

IPSWICH police are still looking for offenders after eight properties were targeted this week and tools, a pram, shoes, a bottle of fizzy drink and clothing were stolen.

Investigations are continuing into the five of the burglaries as homes and businesses in East Ipswich, Leichhardt, West Ipswich and Sadliers Crossing were broken into between June 12 and 23.

In one instance, offenders accessed the house through the bathroom and took two tool boxes filled with tools before they fled through the garage door.

A pram, a set of car and house keys, multiple pairs of shoes and clothing were taken from a Leichhardt home and a Ryobi Jigsaw and battery charger were taken from a Sadliers Crossing home.

A trolley was used to smash the door at a Brisbane St business overnight on June 23 and a charity tin and bottle of Coke from the fridge was taken.

