The crowd looks through the gallery at the opening of the 2018 JADA.

Spencer is a nine-year-old male Tibetan spaniel mix that loves being around people, so he needs a home where he can come indoors. Spencer has a best friend named Tonka and would like to go home with him too. If you have room for both, drop into the RSPCA at Wacol to meet them.

Vicki Doig and Kate van der Wiel at the Cancer Council fundraiser lunch at Casa Mia.

Harry Greinke dressed as Thomas the Tank Engine for Book Week.

Students from Silkstone State School raised over $2000 for Rural Aid.

Foggy winter mornings at Pine Mountain.

Fiona Gray: "Ollie Whippet left at the pound when he was 3 years old. Came to live with us at the beach 6 years ago. Happiest dog ever!"

LOOK BACK: Martin Geddes and Ingvar Masson show their blacksmith skills during the Ipswich Heritage Day at Cooneana Heritage Centre.

Pets & Animals

Pets & Animals

Eight pets you can take home today

21st Nov 2018 10:00 AM

EACH WEEK, thousands of animals are currently waiting for their new homes at the RSPCA Animal Campus in Wacol.

Many are simply looking for a second chance, after having a bad start to life.

Nash (pictured right, first) had a hard start to life, which has left him scared of new surroundings. He is desperately seeking a home with an owner who can show him lots of love and attention.

Then there are other animals like Daisy. She came to the RSPCA after her previous owner passed away. You can find her details in the photo gallery.

All of these animals are looking for love, and have plenty to give you in return. If you are able to take one home, drop into the RSPCA at Wacol. They are located at 139 Wacol Station Rd, Wacol.

