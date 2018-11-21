Eight pets you can take home today

Ashleigh Howarth Journalist Ashleigh Howarth is a journalist with more than seven years experience in the industry. She specialises in community news and is the editor of the Ipswich Advertiser. She also contributes stories to Ipswich’s daily newspaper, The Queensland Times. Ashleigh has Bachelor of Journalism from the Queensland University of Technology. Full Profile Login to follow

EACH WEEK, thousands of animals are currently waiting for their new homes at the RSPCA Animal Campus in Wacol.

Many are simply looking for a second chance, after having a bad start to life.

Nash (pictured right, first) had a hard start to life, which has left him scared of new surroundings. He is desperately seeking a home with an owner who can show him lots of love and attention.

Then there are other animals like Daisy. She came to the RSPCA after her previous owner passed away. You can find her details in the photo gallery.

All of these animals are looking for love, and have plenty to give you in return. If you are able to take one home, drop into the RSPCA at Wacol. They are located at 139 Wacol Station Rd, Wacol.