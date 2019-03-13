Eight people Ipswich police want to speak with

DO YOU know who these people are?

Police have released images of ten people they want to speak to.

Officers believe the people may be able to help them with their investigations into a series of separate offences.

Note: Do not approach anyone you believe is displayed in these images.

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent fraud which occurred on Tuesday, August 14 2018 at approximately 12:55PM at Main St, Springfield Central.

Ten people Ipswich police are looking to speak to, mid-March, 2019. Queensland Police

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent stealing which occurred on Monday, January 7 2019 at approximately 3:10PM at Springfield Lakes Blvd, Springfield Lakes.

Ten people Ipswich police are looking to speak to, mid-March, 2019. Queensland Police

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Wednesday, January 23 2019 at approximately 7:00PM at Redbank Plains Rd, Redbank Plains.

Ten people Ipswich police are looking to speak to, mid-March, 2019. Queensland Police

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Thursday, January 31 2019 at approximately 12:15PM at Springfield Lakes Blvd, Springfield Lakes.

Ten people Ipswich police are looking to speak to, mid-March, 2019. Queensland Police

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent fraud which occurred on Tuesday August 14 2018 at approximately 12:55PM at Main St, Springfield Central.

Ten people Ipswich police are looking to speak to, mid-March, 2019. Queensland Police

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent steal from vehicle which occurred on Friday, December 14 2018 at approximately 8:20AM at Brisbane Rd, Redbank.

Ten people Ipswich police are looking to speak to, mid-March, 2019. Queensland Police

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Tuesday, February 5 2019 at approximately 12:51PM at Redbank Plains Rd, Redbank Plains.

Ten people Ipswich police are looking to speak to, mid-March, 2019. Queensland Police

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Saturday, February 2 2019 at approximately 11:20AM at Redbank Plains Rd, Redbank Plains.

If you see any of these people, please contact Policelink on 131 444.