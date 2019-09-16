Eight people Ipswich police want to speak with urgently

POLICE are looking to speak with eight people they believe can assist them with inquiries into a number of different crimes.

Anyone with information about any of the following people should contact police immediately or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Have you seen:

Collingwood Drive, Redbank REF: QP1901765134

Do not approach anyone you believe is displayed in these images. QPS

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Tuesday September 10 2019 at approximately 3:05PM.

Do not approach anyone you believe is displayed in these images. QPS

Collingwood Drive, Redbank REF: QP1901734803

Do not approach anyone you believe is displayed in these images. QPS

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Thursday September 5 2019 at approximately 3:46PM.

Redbank Plains Road, Redbank Plains REF: QP1901755027

Do not approach anyone you believe is displayed in these images. QPS

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Sunday September 8 2019 at approximately 5:22PM.

Do not approach anyone you believe is displayed in these images. QPS

Collingwood Drive, Redbank REF: QP1901740487

Do not approach anyone you believe is displayed in these images. QPS

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Sunday September 1 2019 at approximately 10:35AM.

Collingwood Drive, Redbank REF: QP1901703694

Do not approach anyone you believe is displayed in these images. QPS

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Friday September 6 2019 at approximately 9:20AM.

Wood Street, Bundamba REF: QP1901556399

Do not approach anyone you believe is displayed in these images. QPS

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Public nuisance which occurred on Sunday August 11 2019 at approximately 1:30PM.