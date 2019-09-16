Eight people Ipswich police want to speak with urgently
POLICE are looking to speak with eight people they believe can assist them with inquiries into a number of different crimes.
Anyone with information about any of the following people should contact police immediately or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Have you seen:
Collingwood Drive, Redbank REF: QP1901765134
Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Tuesday September 10 2019 at approximately 3:05PM.
Collingwood Drive, Redbank REF: QP1901734803
Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Thursday September 5 2019 at approximately 3:46PM.
Redbank Plains Road, Redbank Plains REF: QP1901755027
Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Sunday September 8 2019 at approximately 5:22PM.
Collingwood Drive, Redbank REF: QP1901740487
Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Sunday September 1 2019 at approximately 10:35AM.
Collingwood Drive, Redbank REF: QP1901703694
Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Friday September 6 2019 at approximately 9:20AM.
Wood Street, Bundamba REF: QP1901556399
Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Public nuisance which occurred on Sunday August 11 2019 at approximately 1:30PM.