Eight new Daimler trucks for Ron Crouch Transport

RON Crouch Transport has bought eight new Daimler trucks from Mercedes-Benz and Fuso as part of a recent expansion.

Company executive director, Geoff Crouch, the immediate past chair of the Australian Trucking Association, has taken delivery of four new Mercedes-Benz Actros trucks in the last month. He now has 12 current generation Actros models in his fleet.

Additionally, Mr Crouch has ordered four Fuso trucks, which will be put to work in Melbourne.

The fleet expansion comes at a time of growth for Ron Crouch Transport, which has just opened two new distribution centres and appointed a chief executive and a national 3PL manger.

Ron Crouch Transport distribution has centres in Wagga and Laverton to the west of Melbourne, but the company has taken an opportunity to add a new distribution centre in Brisbane and to significantly develop its existing 2800 square metre Sydney distribution centre, transforming it into a purpose-built 12,500 square metre facility.

Daimler Truck and Bus president and CEO, Daniel Whitehead, says it is an honour to support Geoff and the team at Ron Crouch Transport.

"Geoff is a highly valued Daimler family customer and we are especially proud to provide his company with the safest and most efficient trucks available in Australia," Mr Whitehead says.

"Daimler is in a unique position in that it can provide the safest and most cost-effective trucks across an unparalleled range of trucking applications," he says.

Mr Crouch says it was an easy decision to select more Actros trucks for his fleet.

"The trucks have certainly delivered the fuel economy improvements over the models they replaced in the fleet and they have all the latest safety equipment, which is paramount for us and our customers," Mr Crouch said.

He said the Fuso Fighter models ticked all the boxes.

"The Fuso trucks are perfectly suited to our requirements," Mr Crouch says.

He adds that he was also motivated to purchase from the Daimler Trucks family.

"We have a good relationship with the Daimler Trucks dealership network, which gives us an excellent level of support," he says.

Mr Crouch says he will put all the recent purchases on a maintenance contract with Daimler, which gives him a high level of financial certainty.

"It is nice to not have to worry about unbudgeted expenses that can occur towards the end of a truck's life. Having them on a maintenance contract gives operators additional peace of mind."

Ron Crouch Transport recently announced Graham Bailey would join the company as its CEO, Dale Bigham would be the new national 3PL manager and Peter Braneley would be promoted to the to the position of chief operating officer.