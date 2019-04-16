Eight infrastructure projects happening across Ipswich now

An artists impression of the proposed Norman Street Bridge.

A BUSINESS case for the Norman St Bridge has been finished and several other projects are being progressed by Ipswich City Council's infrastructure department.

According to the department's latest report, authored by its chief operating officer Charlie Dill, almost 10 major projects are in progress, many are close to finalisation.

Infrastructure Services has finished 291 of 391 construction projects, about 74 per cent of its capital portfolio.

Of the 177 projects carried over from the 2017-2018 financial year, 166 have been finished.

Here's where each stands.

Rosewood Library

Procurement activities are in progress with tender evaluation complete.

Ipswich City Council will today consider a report recommending the tender for construction of the library be awarded.

All outstanding items related to the building approval have been finalised and applications for new services are in progress.

Road Resurfacing Program

Resurfacing works have been finished in divisions two to seven, nine and 10.

The division one package is awaiting approval from the chief executive officer.

Six of the 16 kerb and channel program projects have been finished and all others have started, are awarded or are in the final stages of contractor procurement.

Concept and detailed design works for 2019-2020 projects are well under way with the aim of having a number of detailed designs finished and handed over to construction at the start of the new financial year.

Old Toowoomba Rd, Leichhardt

The survey of construction activities and extent of works is under way.

The contractor is confirming the underground location of essential services while the water mains are installed.

An aerial view of road widening work on Old Toowoomba Road at One Mile. Rob Williams

Brisbane St, West Ipswich

Service relocations has been delayed and is estimated to finish by May this year.

The civil contractor will start the widening project immediately after.

Scope of works include road widening, water main installation and water reticulation, stormwater upgrades and a traffic intersection upgrade.

Blackstone/South Station Roads intersection upgrade

The project on target for finalisation in June this year.

Marsden Parade realignment

Tenders have been released for demolition works relating to the service station and adjacent buildings.

Potential time and cost impacts have been identified, which the council says is characteristic in this type of project.

Western Ipswich Bikeway Link

Footpath works are continuing along Hooper St as well as Omar St between Clay and Roderick streets.

Roadworks along Pound St and pavement surfacing works along Omar St have finished.

Energex is scheduled to undertake relocation works in April to allow the remainder of the project to be finished.

It is anticipated all works will be finished by June 2019.

Norman St Bridge business case

The Preliminary Business Case to "address congestion, cross-river connectivity and network resilience in the Ipswich City Centre" is in progress with review of the draft report by council officers finished in March.