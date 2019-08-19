Menu
RISING HOPES: Recent Knights goal scorers like Campbell Hurry and Leon Nunda have played key roles in the Ipswich under-20 team's winning surge. Rob Williams
Eight from eight next QPL goal for high-flying Knights

David Lems
by
19th Aug 2019 12:05 PM
HAVING achieved their goal of seven wins in a row, the Ipswich Knights under 20s have the most important victory on their radar.

The skilful Knights side are out to beat Sunshine Coast in this weekend's Queensland Premier League grand final after their latest 2-1 semi-final win over Rochedale Rovers.

Coach Bob Maclot was delighted with his football team's end of season rally, setting up the exciting Knights combination for back-to-back grand finals.

"It's been fantastic,'' Maclot said.

"They are really starting to show a bit of maturity now.''

Although the players were understandably elated after Sunday afternoon's second semi-final win at Teralba Park, Maclot said they had been focused for some time.

"The boys were very happy. That's seven games in a row we've won now,'' Maclot said.

"We said seven weeks ago, we weren't going to lose another game. One more to go.''

Maclot praised the Knights coaching team helping him and the team achieve their latest success.

Maclot has worked closely this season with head coach Andy Ogden, his assistant Lucas Wilson, under-18 coach Danny Wilson and club goalkeeping mentor Andy White who looks after the three senior sides and assists some club juniors.

"It's just reward for the work we put in over the last few years for the boys,'' Maclot said.

The Knights under 20s entered the final series in third place.

In Sunday's match, the Knights went 1-0 up early after striker Tyran Paz scored from a corner.

Second-placed Rochedale equalised through a penalty before a late Knights switch completed the victory.

Maclot moved Campbell Hurry from fullback to striker where he delivered the decisive goal.

The Knights' next opponents are fifth-placed Sunshine Coast, who upstaged competition leaders Logan 3-0 in Saturday's first semi-final.

The Knights 20's semi-final victory follows the club's Firsts and under-18 sides both bowing out of the grand final hunt after competitive showings.

The Knights top side lost 2-1 to Sunshine Coast with the club's under-18s going down by the same margin against Logan.

Maclot was confident of fielding a full-strength squad for Saturday's season-decider at Rochedale.

QPL U20 semi-final 2: Ipswich Knights 2 (Tyran Paz, Campbell Hurry) def Rochedale Rovers 1.

