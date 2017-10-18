WATCH: Eight of the craziest snake videos

Deadly snake eating another snake in Ipswich yard

A GOODNA woman got a shock while hanging out her washing when she spotted a rare sight; a snake eating another snake.

The 1.8 metre Eastern Brown snake was making a meal out of a slightly smaller python at an Eric St home and the rarely seen spectacle drew a small crowd.

By the time snake catchers Sally and Norman Hill arrived, after being called by the woman who made the discovery, the python was clearly dead but it took the Eastern Brown hours to finish his meal.

KFC, the car and the loo: Where snakes are ending up

THREE snakes locked in a passionate dual, fighting over a shared lady interest is what snake catcher Andrew Smedley was faced with last October.

The two males and a female, with a combined length of close to 6m, were sheltering in a Forest Hill garage when homeowners alerted the professional.

The wet and windy weather in Ipswich pushed snakes out of their natural habitats in search of shelter in homes, gardens and garages.

Angry Eastern Brown snake: Andrew's Snake Removal ends a busy day with the capture of a snippy snake.

Tiger snake's high-wire act captured on camera

YOU'VE probably heard of Snakes on a Plane - but what about Snake on a Wire?

The production cost may have been considerably lower, but Bangor Vineyard Shed owner Matt Dunbabin's footage of a tiger snake slithering awkwardly along a thin fence wire is attracting plenty of attention.

Mr Dunbabin spotted it while working on his Dunalley farm last month, posted the footage to Facebook and it has already attracted more than 13,000 shares.

Tiger snake high wire act: A tiger snake in Tasmania displays amazing agility.

These snakes like to move it move it

AN ENTRANCING video of two snakes 'dancing' went viral on Facebook.

Cheryl Judd posted the video of the snakes outside her home at Whian Whian.

"These 2 pythons were fighting in my gutter a couple of weeks ago," she said.

Watch: Snakes tangle in close-up: Video of two male carpet Pythons as they battle for supremacy.

WINTER WILLIES: Snakes already on the move

Expert snake catcher Andrew Smedley warned Ipswich residents to be on the look out for the reptiles after an unusually warm winter.

The warning comes after he was called out to deal with an eastern brown at a home in Mount Marrow last August.

He said: "I've been to this place twice previously, and this morning received a call for this guy.

"The owner noticed the cat eyeing off something in the grass and then saw the snake."

Winter Willies: Early start to snake season: Expert snake catcher Andrew Smedley is warning Ipswich residents to be on the look out for the reptiles after an unusually warm winter.

Man kicks brown snake in head, do not try at home

THERE is no reason to kick a brown snake in the head, even if the old guy in this video does it.

Although the clip is a few years old, its viral nature means not only are we happy to pull it from the internet vault, but we're pairing it up with a safety lesson.

The footage appears to show a group of ducks and the cameraman keeping an eye on what we're told is a venomous brown snake.

Old man kicks brown snake on walk: Sydney Tools captured this video of an elderly man kicking a brown snake. Probably not the best thing to do.

Huge carpet python drops in on restaurant

NOOSA'S iconic Hastings St is arguably the last place you'd imagine to find a massive python lurking in the rafters of a restaurant.

But that's exactly where Snake Catcher Noosa's Luke Huntley was called out to, at the popular Locale Restaurant last month.

Locale, famous for its Italian cuisine, have not yet confirmed whether they'll be adding the reptile to their menu.

Snake Noosa: Snake Catcher Noosa Luke Huntley caught a little carpet python at a Hastings St restaurant.

Snake catcher has scarily close encounter

A COAST snake-catcher had a face-to-face encounter with a tree snake when he had to crawl underneath a car to find it.

Max Jackson of Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 was called out to a job last month at the Sunshine Coast University.

A woman said she saw a "brown-coloured" snake climb up underneath her car.

Mr Jackson said at first he was worried it could be a brown snake, but was able to quickly identify it as a tree snake.

He crawled underneath the car where the snake had coiled up above the axle.