Eight businesses you want to see open in Ipswich

WITH Ipswich being one of the fastest growth regions in the country, a number of business are opening up in the city every week.

With a number of developments currently underway in the city, like the Ipswich Mall redevelopment and construction on Yamanto Central moving along quickly, retail seems to be a hot topic among Ipswich residents.

The Queensland Times asked its Facebook followers what was on their retail wishlist.

Our followers were quick to respond, with many saying they would like to see more department stores, fashion outlets, eateries and bottle shops.

The QT then took your feedback and asked all the retailers if they have plans to expand into Ipswich.

Here are their responses.

Shoppers would like to see a H&M store open in Ipswich, rather than jumping in their car and travelling to Brisbane or Toowoomba.

1) H&M

SWEDISH clothing retailer H&M opened the doors to its first Australian store in Melbourne in 2014, and since then have popped up in multiple capital cities across the country.

H&M have four stores in Brisbane (Indooroopilly, Garden City, Queen St Mall and Chermside), as well as three on the Gold Coast and one in Toowoomba.

This means Ipswich residents have to drive quite a fair distance outside of the city to go shopping.

Facebook user Kate Tottey loves to shop for clothes, which is why she would like to see H&M open it's first Ipswich store in the near future.

Will her shopping dream come true?

Sadly, the H&M brand isn't feeling the love for Ipswich at the moment, with the company's media team not responding to numerous emails sent through by the QT.

City Chic sells a variety of plus size clothing for women.

2) City Chic

THE plus-size women's clothing store already has one shopfront in Ipswich, at Orion Springfield Central, but Kate Tottey would like to see another.

If you are unable to get out to Springfield, the next stop to update your wardrobe at City Chic would be at one of the Brisbane stores, located at the Mount Ommaney Shopping Centre, Myer Centre in the Queen St Mall, Garden City or Carindale.

Will the fashion brand be keen to expand its footprint in Ipswich?

Unfortunately, at this stage we have no indication whether the brand will open another store. A spokesperson for the company said: It's not within City Chic policy to make announcements on future stores outside the ASX announcements.

While the department store Myer has been operating in Australia since 1900, there are no plans to introduce a store to Ipswich anytime soon.

3) Myer

THE department store chain has been selling a wide variety of fashion, homewares, beauty and more in Australia since the first store opened in Bendigo, country Victoria in 1900.

The store grew to become a hit with shoppers, prompting owners Sidney Myer and his brother Elcon to open a second store in Bendigo in 1908.

From there, the department store chain began to spread across Australia, opening in cities like Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney and Adelaide.

However, for Ipswich residents, they must once again travel up or down the highway to visit one of Myer's stores in Brisbane (Indooroopilly, Garden City, Carindale or Brisbane City) or Toowoomba.

Avid shopper Kate Tottey is asking the shopping gods for a Myer to open in our fast-growing city, but this time she isn't alone. Fellow shopper Denise O'Keefe has also requested a Myer to browse through.

Will the business, who has been operating for more than a century, add an Ipswich store to it's rich history?

Myer's general manager for Queensland Nick Spiliotis said: Although there are no plans to open a Myer store in Ipswich, we thank the community for their ongoing support of Myer and for nominating us as a store they would like to see open in the city.

For communities without a physical store, we are continuing to make our online site - myer.com.au - bigger, better and easier to use and increasing the brands, range and products available online for our customers.

QT Facebook fans would like to see a department store like David Jones open in Ipswich.

4) David Jones

The department store opened its first shopfront in 1838, and is celebrating its 182nd anniversary in 2020.

David Jones currently has 45 stores as well as an online store, including its first international store in Wellington New Zealand, and two boutique format stores at Barangaroo in Sydney, and James Street in Brisbane.

Queensland Times Facebook posters Denise O'Keefe and Kate Tottey again commented on the Facebook post (thanks for commenting, and for offering up multiple suggestions!) as they are just itching to open up their wallets and spend their hard-earned cash at the shops.

Could we see a David Jones at a shopping centre near us?

A spkesperson for the company said: We have no plans to open a store in Ipswich.

Retail areas of DFO, Brisbane Airport. QT Facebook followers would have liked to see a DFO open in the city, instead of having to travel.

5) DFO

WITH numerous stores to find a bargain at, DFO shopping outlets are quite popular with savvy shoppers.

Facebook user Deborah Pringle would like to see a DFO centre, similar to the one in Jindalee and at the Brisbane Airport, here in Ipswich.

Could we see a new DFO shopping mall being constructed in Ipswich?

A spokesperson for the company said: Vicinity doesn't have any plans to further expand our DFO portfolio in Queensland.

Ipswich residents would like to see the bakery chain Beefy’s Pies open in the city.

6) Beefy's Pies

IT'S hard to resist a good meat pie, which is why Facebook user Sally Burbo wants to see Beefy's Pies open up in Ipswich.

Currently there are 10 stores in Queensland - Aussie World, Buderim, Buddina, Cannon Hill, Glasshouse Mountains, Gympie, Mango Hill, Maroochydore, Ningi and North Lakes. Some come complete with drive-through options as well.

Could we be munching on a hot Beefy's pie or sausage roll in our own backyard anytime soon?

A spokesperson for the company said: At Beefy's, we always try to give customers what they want, so while we have no short-term plans to open a Beefy's in Ipswich, residents can have Beefy's Pies from our gluten free and classic award-winning range home delivered. Order at beefys.com.au. For those who prefer to visit us, Beefy's Cannon Hill is the closest store.

A QT Facebook follower, known only as Heavyduty LV, said they wanted to see a Sushi Train open in Ipswich.

7) Sushi Train

AT Sushi Train, plates full of Japanese dishes such as sushi rolls, Ramen, Soba and more are conveniently placed on a little conveyor belt which winds it way around the table, allowing foodies to pick up a meal from the comfort of their own seat.

The nearest Sushi Train stores to Ipswich are located in Indooroopilly, Mt Gravatt and Eight Mile Plains.

One QT Facebook user, known only as Heavyduty LV, commented saying they would like to see a Sushi Train open closer to home.

Could Ipswich foodies be ordering off the menu from their own city sometime soon?

A spokesperson for the company said: We would love to open a Sushi Train store in the Ipswich area in the future, but it is little early for us to move that way at this stage.

Thirsty Ipswich shoppers would like to see another First Choice Liquor store open in the city.

8) First Choice Liquor

Facebook user Brendan Graham said he would like to see a First Choice Liquor store closer to him.

The chain already has one Ipswich store in Springfield Lakes, and two stores down the Ipswich Motorway in the Brisbane suburbs of Jindalee and Oxley.

Will we be seeing a new store open soon?

A spokesperson for Coles, said: Residents in Ipswich and Brisbane's southwest can choose from a number of Liquorland and First Choice Liquor stores, each with a great range of wine, beer and spirits. We will keep communities informed if we plan to open a new store in their area.