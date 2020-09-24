Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Eiffel Tower evacuated after bomb threat

by Stephen Drill
24th Sep 2020 5:21 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

 

French police cordoned off the Eiffel Tower following a bomb threat.

The famous landmark was evacuated on Wednesday night Australian time.

 

 

Police taped off the area following the threat, which was received about midday local time via an anonymous phone call.

Sirens could be heard near the tower, which had reopened recently after being closed for three months because of coronavirus lockdowns.

 

 

Tourism restrictions have meant there were far fewer people than usual at the attraction and panic was avoided.

French journalist Amaury Bucco said on Twitter: "Perimeter of Eiffel Tower cordoned off, police operation in progress.

 

"A man shouted Allahu Akbar and threatened to detonate a device."

Traffic was diverted around the tower while investigations continued.

Several hours later, the iconic tourist attraction reopened after no evidence of a bomb was found on-site.

The landmark was shut as police tried to find the bomb, with tourists cleared from the area for several hundred metres.

However, it was reopened when police were able to dismiss the threat as a hoax.

A tour guide told Reuters: "It was an orderly evacuation, there was no panic."

 

 

Originally published as Eiffel Tower evacuated after bomb threat

More Stories

bomb threat editors picks eiffel tower terror

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Deputy mayor backflips on resignation decision

        Premium Content Deputy mayor backflips on resignation decision

        Council News News broke yesterday that the deputy mayor would be standing down from her role. Now she has made another announcement

        Drug habit drives single mum to new low

        Premium Content Drug habit drives single mum to new low

        News A mother of two has admitted to 19 offences, blaming a drug habit for her...

        Watch Ipswich juniors in state final: Team’s great support

        Premium Content Watch Ipswich juniors in state final: Team’s great support

        Basketball Ipswich Basketball Association receives praise for helping teenage team make...

        How this toothless spitter copped a punch in the face

        Premium Content How this toothless spitter copped a punch in the face

        News A man who spat on a police officer has been told he probably deserved the instant...