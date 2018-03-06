Eggs-treme find has expert baffled

A QUEENSLAND farmer was shocked to crack open a huge egg three times larger than usual, to discover another smaller egg inside.

Scott Stockman, 47, has worked on the Stockman's Eggs farm all his life and said he had never seen anything like it.

"I have never seen such a large egg," he told news.com.au of the egg laid by one of the farm's free range hens.

But he was even more surprised to crack it open and find another smaller egg inside.

"It has got everyone baffled about why it happened," he said.

The "babushka egg" even has the experts scratching their heads.

The egg was three times the size of other eggs. Source: Stockman's Eggs.

Associate Professor Raf Freire from Charles Sturt University's veterinary sciences school told ABC he didn't know how it had happened.

He said it looked like the chicken had produced an egg as normal, but for some reason it was never laid.

While Prof Freire said the egg should be safe to eat, Mr Stockman said had resisted the urge to whip up a giant omelet.

The egg was the size of an avocado. Source: Stockman's Eggs.

The giant egg had a smaller egg inside. Source: Stockman's Eggs.