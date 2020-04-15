Eggs up, buns down: How virus impacted Easter sales

FEWER CUSTOMERS: Esk Bakery, on the Brisbane Valley Highway, sold fewer hot cross buns this Easter than ever before. Pictured: Lynda Barn, Sue Collins and Crystal Holden.

TRAVEL restrictions with enormous fines at stake meant this Easter was not going to be like any we've seen before.

But as far as the cuisine is concerned, it's business as usual, with shops and bakeries rolling out the usual treats.

Easter egg sales were up, according to Laidley and Hatton Vale IGA manager Michelle Dale.

"We completely sold out," Mrs Dale said.

Because the store placed its Easter order in advance, the team was unable to plan around the coronavirus and ordered as much stock as they normally would.

"We ordered for a normal Easter and I was quite surprised it sold as well as it did," Mrs Dale said.

The way consumers approached their Easter shopping was different from usual, with eggs selling many weeks before Easter.

"It was really funny this year - usually, in a normal world, they don't start buying (Easter eggs) until the last minute," Mrs Dale said.

"But I suppose with everybody going into lockdown, they started selling right from when we put them out."

While chocolate egg sales were seemingly unaffected by the pandemic, hot cross buns took a hit.

Given the number of customers Esk Bakery served during Easter, the number of hot cross buns sold wasn't "too bad", but the bakery attracted fewer customers overall.

Located on the Brisbane Valley Highway, a large portion of the bakery's customer base is from travellers passing through.

Lynda Barn, who has owned the bakery for 20 years, said the Easter crowd was much smaller than usual.

"We had a customer every 15 minutes rather than 15 customers every five minutes," Mrs Barn said.

"It was a big difference."

Mrs Barn said she expected fewer sales and scaled down her stock appropriately.

"We sold what we estimated we would, which is good," she said.

"Considering what is happening, we had to really scale back what we estimated we would go through."