Eggcellent day for kindy kids

Ipswich Acting Mayor Paul Tully with Jacob Pecko (4) and Carter Cunningham (4) at Springfield's Kindy Patch 2 where he presented two new hens after two of the centre's hens were stolen over the weekend.

A GROUP of kindy kids had their sadness turned to joy with the presentation of two new hens to their centre today.

The Springfield Kindy Patch 2 kindergarten class was delighted to hear Acting Mayor Paul Tully had sourced two new hens after three of their previous hens went missing last week.

In a presentation to the class, Ipswich Acting Mayor Tully presented the two fowls which were aptly named Sparkle and Batgirl.

Ipswich Acting Mayor Paul Tully presented Springfield's Kindy Patch 2 with two new hens after three of their hens went missing last week. Myjanne Jensen

Kindergarten educator Jasmine Kent said the kids were overjoyed to hear they would be receiving two new chickens as they had been devastated by the loss of their three hens.

"We had four baby chickens that we had been raising since they were eggs as part of a hatching program and one rooster who was given to us by a family of the Centre,” Ms Kent said.

"We got here Monday morning and my daughter who goes here went down to the chicken pen which is what she does every morning and we realised there was only one hen, Peppa, left.

"The kids have been so sad because they just loved them and would go out and clean the pens and collected the eggs, so they were so happy to hear that Mayor Tully was going to bring two new hens for them.”

The case of the missing hens was first reported by the Springfield police on July 14 where they appealed to the public to report anyone who may have witnessed what happened to the birds.

Police are still looking for information about the hens and are interested in locating those responsible for the theft.

Acting Mayor Paul Tully visited the centre only a month earlier to talk about native and honey bees and said he felt he had to do something for the kids.

"I was here not so long ago and thought for their chickens to be stolen was disgraceful and I thought I could help them out with another couple of chooks,” Mayor Tully said.

"They seemed very happy with the idea and presented me with this little letter to say thank you- it's always nice to see the smiles on the kids' faces.

"Some people say you shouldn't live in the past but in a lot of ways I do because you see little kids and you think of your own kids and you remember that little things mean a lot to them, so these kids will remember today.”

Springfield Police are egging on the public to provide assistance to locate a number of feathered friends stolen from a local Springfield Central kindergarten.

If you know something about the missing hens contact Policelink on 131444 or Springfield Police on 07 3148 999 and quote the reference number QP1701155621.