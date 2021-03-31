Menu
Zoe Templeton, Peter M and Gill Oddo with the donated Sunny Queen eggs, which will go to needy families this Easter.
News

Egg donation adds sunny side to Easter

Andrew Korner
31st Mar 2021 7:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

EASTER can be a challenging time for battling families but Sunny Queen Australia has chipped in to ease the burden this year.

The egg supplier, which has a large factory in Carole Park, has donated eggs and Easter craft ideas to Foodbank Queensland to assist hundreds of families in need.

As a result, 50 food relief charities across the southeast received Sunny Queen’s Free Range smiley faced eggs and Easter activities via Foodbank’s Food Distribution Centre.

Foodbank Queensland CEO Sara Harru, said Sunny Queen’s donation would help bring joy to families in need.

“For families struggling to put food on the table, Easter can be a challenging and isolating time,” she said.

“We are delighted to partner with Sunny Queen Australia to help make Easter brighter for Queensland families going without.”

The donation has helped families like Angela’s from Sunnybank who have faced hard times due to the pandemic.

“These eggs are going to help us put food on the table, even if it means toast and eggs for a meal,” she said.

Nathan Gregory and Rebecca Tyler from Foodbank help distribute eggs donated by Sunny Queen.
“We are struggling so much with my partner out of work and still trying to find work after the COVID-19 period. Being able to pick up some food to get us through with five kids in the house has been a massive help. Even just scrambled eggs on toast. It’s a meal that our kids wouldn’t turn down.”

Sunny Queen marketing manager Isabelle Dench said the company was passionate about for supporting Aussies.

“We hope our small gesture of donating our smiley-faced eggs and some cute and easy-to-make craft ideas can help make Queenslanders smile during Easter,” she said.

Foodbank’s Member Charities were grateful for the donation with Stewart King, Food Recovery Coordinator at Loaves and Fishes one of those to benefit.

“Our families were so thankful when they received the eggs and Easter craft activities. These simple acts of kind-heartedness really make a difference for people facing hardship,” he said.

To help give everyone a sunny, feel-good Easter, the team behind Australia’s only smiley-faced eggs has also developed egg-stra special smiley recipes in addition to the fun craft ideas.

Visit sunnyqueen.com.au for recipes and craft ideas.

Ipswich Queensland Times

