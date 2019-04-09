Anning escapes charges over ‘egg boy’ attack

Will Connolly aka EggBoy on The Project, Ch 10

Will Connolly aka EggBoy on The Project, Ch 10

Detectives investigating the egging of Senator Fraser Anning by a Melbourne teenager have delivered an official caution to the teen, while the Queensland senator has not been charged.

Police said the 69-year-old's actions were treated as self defence and there was "no reasonable prospect of conviction."

The scuffle, which created headlines around the world, took place in Moorabbin on March 16 when 17-year-old Will Connolly, dubbed "Egg Boy", cracked an egg on the back of Senator Anning's head after the politician had made controversial comments about the Christchurch terror attack.

Police still want to speak to a supporter of Senator Anning's who allegedly kicked Connolly while he was on the floor.

The moment Senator Fraser Anning is egged by William Connolly.

"Police were monitoring a speaking engagement which had been organised at a venue on Roberna St about 2pm," a Victoria Police spokeswoman said.

The man police wish to speak to.

"The speeches had concluded when an altercation took place between a 17-year-old Hampton boy and a 69-year-old Queensland man.

"An egg was broken on the 69-year-old man's head by the 17-year-old boy when a scuffle took place and the teenager was taken to the ground by bystanders."

While Connolly was being held on the ground another man allegedly approached him kicked him in the body a number of times.

Investigators have released an image of a male they believe may be able to assist with their inquiries.

"The 17-year-old and 69-year-old have since been interviewed and the investigation regarding the initial incident remains ongoing," the spokeswoman said.

Anyone with information regarding the male depicted is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au.