Dylan Brown wasn’t charged for his tackle on Anthony Milford.
Rugby League

Eels young gun’s relief, Broncos forward cops two charges

by John Dean
16th Sep 2019 1:56 PM

Parramatta playmaker Dylan Brown will be free to play against Melbourne in the Saturday's semi final after he was cleared of a crusher tackle on Anthony Milford.

Brown was put on report for the tackle on the Brisbane playmaker in Sunday's elimination final at Bankwest Stadium after Milford reeled out clutching his neck.

Replays showed Milford was caught in an awkward position, but the match review committee deemed it not worthy of a charge.

Meanwhile, Broncos forward Joe Ofahengaue will miss his next game - likely for Tonga - after he copped two charges out of his side's heavy loss.

The 24-year-old was hit with a grade one dangerous contact charge for hitting Eels star Mitchell Moses midair, which carries a one match-ban because he has 40 carry-over points from a previous offence.

He was also slapped with a $1350 fine for a grade one careless high tackle on Blake Ferguson late in the game.

