Edwards' family speaks out about closure

LOOKING BACK: Cooking demonstration at a display stand of R.T. Edwards at the 1957 Ipswich Show. Whitehead Studios collection, Pi

IPSWICH born and bred R.T. Edwards and its South Australian counterpart, Radio Rentals, are packing up shop - for good.

After almost 90 years in business, the electronics retailer has cited increasingly difficult trading conditions for the closure of its 15 Queensland stores and online operations.

About 100 jobs will be lost.

The Edwards family has long been a part of the Ipswich community and Queensland.

The first store was opened on East St, Ipswich, in 1931 by Roy Edwards.

His sons Sir Llew Edwards, the former Queensland Liberal Party leader and Tom Edwards took over the business.

Tom Edwards said the family's main concern was the staff and customers.

"As a family, we are shocked and saddened by the news of R.T. Edwards closing its retail stores," he said.

"Our main concern, as it always has been, is for the staff and customers.

"It is more than 10 years since we sold the business.

"We are, and continue to be, proud of the history and contribution the company made.

"It was much more than a business, it was our family's passion for more than three generations."

They sold the business to South Australia's Radio Rentals in 2008.

Historically, the company was part of Retravision, an electronics buying group and was for many years its largest member before it went under in 2012.

Brothers Peter and Barry Walker operated the similar franchise with what R.T. Edwards managing director Tom Edwards called at the time "a similar electrical and furniture goods retail firm with a good customer focus".

"The transition could not be smoother - it is wonderful to know that our much-loved business will be run by a family that holds similar values to us and operates a similar business in South Australia," he said.

"The new owner will give to every staff member a letter of offer to continue with the business and reassure them there will be no loss of entitlements, wages or conditions because of the change of ownership."