Educator says child care rebates not paid on time

A FAMILY day care educator says she's worse off under the new child care system.

"Our system has not worked correctly since the changeover on July 1, we have been unable to invoice parents through the system and have, instead, had to manually invoice estimates," she said.

The educator who wishes to remain anonymous said she was normally paid childcare subsidies once a week on a Wednesday.

"We have been constantly told since prior to the system coming in 'not to expect payments as before', 'there are lots of issues with the system', 'not sure when you will be paid' and so on.

"Our last normal remittance from the Department was received July 4 we have then continued to be told they didn't know when the next one would be.

"An amount was deposited July 16 marked 'estimated' but we have not received any documentation to allow us to work out what has been paid or how much more of that payment we are owed.

"Under the old system we would have received another payment of our subsidies in our bank yesterday but have now been told they have no idea when we can expect this.

"In the meantime we all have rent/mortgages due and all the normal bills to pay, to say we are disappointed that no one is aware we are going through this is an understatement."

However the Department of Education and Training, say there are no systemic issues with the new system.

A spokesperson said the first payments were made to child care providers on Wednesday, July 11, on schedule and would be released "every weekday thereafter as services submit session reports for payment".

"More than one million families and over 99 per cent of child care providers have made the switch to the new system," the spokesperson said.

"Only after families have completed their Child Care Subsidy assessment and confirmed their child's enrolment, can the service receive the Child Care Subsidy fee relief on behalf of these families.

"If a service has submitted their session reports on time to the department, the only thing that would delay them receiving their payment is if they have provided the wrong bank account details."

If providers need assistance, they can call the Child Care Subsidy help desk on 1300 667 276 during office hours or email ccmshelpdesk@education.gov.au.