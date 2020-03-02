Educator gives back to her community

Springfield mum Garima Shekhawat became a tutor after being inspired to help her children succeed at school now runs one of the only independent tutoring businesses in Springfield.

Mrs Shekhawat is a teacher with more than 20 years experience and works for TAFE and the University of Queensland while running a tutoring business.

"I started my teaching career in India in 2000 working for a private school," Mrs Shekhawat said.

"In 2005, I moved to the United States after I married and started tutoring and volunteering in my daughter's primary school.

"While tutoring there, I realised that the tutoring profession was an ideal fit for me because of my young family and the flexibility it provided me."

In 2015 Mrs Shekhawat moved to Australia with her family and started up her tutoring business 'OzBrainiac Kids Tutoring' in 2016.

Garima Shekhawat with her students Josiah Driver and Hyrum Driver

Mrs Shekhawat teaches teaches english and maths and has students all over Greater Springfield.

"Within a few weeks I got an amazing response from my community," Mrs Shekhawat said.

"In 2017 I decided to seek higher education and studied a Master's in Education with USQ."

Mrs Shekhawat credits her father, who is a published author and university professor in India, for inspiring her to teach.

"He was a real inspiration to me, and he is one of the major reasons I pursued teaching," she said.

"His ability to guide students, his fairness and his teaching methods made me aspire to bring these things to my own students."

She said that by teaching the children in her community she felt as though she was giving back and helping the next generation get ahead.

"My passion for teaching, strong teacher background and my ability to adapt my teaching methods in order to fit the needs of the learner made me start my business," she said.

To get in contact with Mrs Shekhawat about her business email: garimashekhawat@gmail.com.