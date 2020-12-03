Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Education worker on child sex charges

by Cormac Pearson
3rd Dec 2020 10:22 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Police have charged a man who worked in the educational sector for decades with multiple alleged historical sex offences.

Detectives from the Moreton District Child Protection and Investigation Unit charged the 48-year-old man from Brisbane on Wednesday last week.

The alleged offences occurred between 1993 and 1997 within the Moreton Bay region but detectives are appealing for anyone with any information in relation to the ongoing investigation to contact police.

The man was charged with three counts of indecent treatment of child under 16, one count of rape and one count of unlawful intercourse child under 12.

Police allege he worked in the educational sector for several decades across Queensland.

The man will appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on December 14.

Originally published as Education worker on child sex charges

More Stories

child sex charges court editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man in his 20s dead after motorcycle and truck crash

        Premium Content Man in his 20s dead after motorcycle and truck crash

        News Paramedics responded to the crash just after midnight

        ‘Ice is evil and corrosive’: Magistrate’s dire warning

        Premium Content ‘Ice is evil and corrosive’: Magistrate’s dire warning

        News A magistrate has warned two young mums that using ice puts their families at...

        • 3rd Dec 2020 10:00 AM
        Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        IN COURT: Full names of 188 people appearing in court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: Full names of 188 people appearing in court today

        News The QT publishes the full names of everyone appearing in court each day